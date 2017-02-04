The Edgewood Bulldogs continued to roll along the way to another postseason berth last week, registering wins over both Grand Saline and Mineola in back-to-back contests. Edgewood and Grand Saline... + continue reading
Latest News
Fruitvale and Yantis tangled for the second time this during the 2016-'17 season last week, matching up for the first time since the Lady Cats edged the Lady Owls 55-50 in overtime back on Jan. 10.... + continue reading
Can you hear me?" Police in several states are urging people to avoid answering this simple question from a phone number they do not know. Authorities say the question is aimed at getting unsuspecting... + continue reading
The coaches and players in the Grand Saline athletic program participated in more than just a simple basketball game Jan. 20, hosting a ceremony to honor the work and sacrifice of first responders prior to play against Kemp. Stats and information about the Lady Indians program were not immediately available as of press time. In the varsity... + continue reading
Arriving outside the United States Capitol building six hours before the inauguration of President Donald Trump was well worth the wait for Edom Veterinarian Dr. Dwayne Collins. Collins said he wanted a “good seat,” while attending the Jan. 20 event. “I was there at 6:30 that morning,” said Collins. “I was... + continue reading
On Saturday Feb.11, 2-Acre Lake, behind the Walmart Super Center by Mill Creek Lake, in Canton will be the site of a Kids’ Trout Fishing Day. The event, which is sponsored by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the City of Canton, local merchants, civic organizations, and many individual contributors, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Soft... + continue reading
Elle Monus describes herself as a T-shirt and jeans type of girl while growing up, a member of the Peer Assistance and Leadership group at Canton High School and a daughter raised by a single father. But her life changed after she left Canton, and she became a fashion-forward trendsetter, who took New York City by storm and is now bringing... + continue reading
Twenty-four seconds to make four shots: a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half court shot. The potential payout of accomplishing the task: a new car and monetary prize totaling $35,000. As if the prospect of walking away with a potentially life changing prize was not enough, factor in the that the participant wasn’t aware of... + continue reading
If I was able to directly communicate with President Donald Trump I would suggest to him that there is one more executive order that he needs to consider in addition to addressing the border... + continue reading
Your opinions on subjects concerning Van Zandt County are of interest to us and our readers. "Just my Opinion" runs every week in the Van Zandt News with topics ranging from more serious... + continue reading
Roy Philp Jr., author of “The Hoot Owl Man,” was the guest speaker Jan. 19 at the Grand Saline Public Library Set in East Texas, the book tells the story of David and his son, Matthew... + continue reading
U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling’s Regional Director, Phillip Smith, recently presented medals and a flag flown over the Capitol to the family of deceased World War II Army Veteran,... + continue reading