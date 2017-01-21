Photo by David Kapitan Canton's defense made things tough on Van in the first half of their Jan. 13 meeting, holding the Lady Vandals to just seven first half points.

Eaglettes take control of district race

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Sports
The Canton Eaglettes put themselves firmly control of their own fate in District 13-4A, upending rivals Van and Brownsboro over the past week to take sole position of first place. Canton and Van... + continue reading

Photos by Ayla Rightenour Friends of the Library member Mary Hallowell accepted a proclamation from Grand Saline Mayor Don Yarbrough to proclaim the month of January 2017 as “Grand Saline Public Library Month.”

Grand Saline council hears reports, gears up for festival

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
As the city of Grand Saline gears up for a Buzzard Festival, a number of ordinances and resolutions were passed. Grand Saline city officials also heard a number of reports from departments in the... + continue reading

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Grand Saline’s Judson Truett puts up a jumper over the outstretched arms of an Alba-Golden defender Jan. 13.

Indians narrowly fall short in back-to-back losses

Friday, January 20, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Sports
The Grand Saline Indians found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in back-to-back district contests last week, never quite getting over the hump in a to Alba-Golden before suffering a come... + continue reading

Prominent business owner arrested for drugs, theft

Friday, January 20, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
On Jan. 12, 2017,  the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Department, Canton Police Department Narcotics, ATF and DEA conducted three arrest warrants for prominent business owner... + continue reading

Courtesy photo

Donation

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Lifestyle
Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial members Dan Maurieri, Ron Carroll and Cary Hilliard accepted a $2, 000 check from Laura Melton who represented the TVEC Charitable Foundation.  For more... + continue reading

Latest News

Bobcats, Lady Cats pick up district wins

01/21/2017
The Fruitvale Bobcats and Lady Cats each got the better of Bloomburg Jan. 17, picking up key home wins in District 24-1A play to improve their playoff chances. The game between the Bobcats and Wildcats... + continue reading

Lady Mustangs squash Hornets, 81-31

01/20/2017
The Martins Mill Lady Mustangs, ranked fourth overall among all 2A teams in the state according to the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Weekly Poll, continued to play to their lofty state ranking Jan. 17... + continue reading

Courtesy photo From left to right, Travis Hensarling, Congressman Hensarling, Melissa Hensarling, Speaker Paul Ryan and Claire Hensarling.

Hensarling to Serve in 115th Congress

01/17/2017
Congressman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, released the following statement after taking the Oath of Office to represent the Fifth District of Texas for the 115th Congress: “I am honored and deeply humbled by the trust that the voters of the Fifth Congressional District of Texas have placed in... + continue reading

Captain Timothy Scharfenberg, left, and Sgt. Bernardo Garza gave a video presentation about the need for body cameras in the VZC Sheriff’s Department during a special meeting of the VZC Commissioners Court Jan. 9. The commissioners gave the sheriff’s department the go-ahead to apply for a grant to purchase body cameras for the department. Garza is preparing the grant application which is due Jan. 16.

Commissioners approve grant process for body cameras

01/16/2017
By David Barber Senior Reporter
The process to follow through with a grant application for the purpose of supplying Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputies with body cameras was approved during a special meeting of the county commissioners court Jan. 9. A video and a power point presentation on the benefits of body cameras for deputies was given to the commissioners by... + continue reading

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Senior post Caitlyn Amaya narrowly missed out on double-double in Grand Saline’s 56-39 win over Quitman, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Lady Indians

01/15/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Grand Saline Lady Indians overcame a tough shooting night against Eustace Jan. 10, connecting on just 17/62 field goal attempts in recording a 56-39 win over Quitman. Free throw shooting would play a key role in the game as the Indians connected on 12 more attempts in their victory. Quinlan managed to build an early lead against Grand... + continue reading

Pam Pearson

Pearson discusses impact of Senate Bill 2

01/15/2017
From Staff Reports
The Council of Van Zandt County Communities met Jan. 10 at The Bunker in Canton with a large crowd of people from Van Zandt County and beyond attending. VISIONS President Lisa Morrison introduced guest speaker Wills Point PCED -City Administrator Pam Pearson. Pearson led an open discussion on Senate Bill 2 and the spoke on the potential... + continue reading

Indians drop two in district play

01/14/2017
By Ayla Rightenour Sports Correspondent
The Grand Saline Indians took to the court twice in District 12-3A play during the past week, hosting a district game against Eustace and traveling to Quitman. The Indians finished 0-2 on the week, falling by eight to Eustace and seven to Quitman. Jordan Smith helped lead the way offensively against Eustace Jan. 6, finishing with a team-high 19... + continue reading

Eaglettes take control of district race

01/21/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Canton Eaglettes put themselves firmly control of their own fate in District 13-4A, upending rivals Van and Brownsboro over the past week to take sole position of first place. Canton and Van... + continue reading

Indians narrowly fall short in back-to-back losses

01/20/2017
The Grand Saline Indians found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard in back-to-back district contests last week, never quite getting over the hump in a to Alba-Golden before suffering a come... + continue reading

Lady Mustangs squash Hornets, 81-31

01/20/17

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Senior post Caitlyn Amaya narrowly missed out on double-double in Grand Saline’s 56-39 win over Quitman, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Lady Indians

01/15/17

Indians drop two in district play

01/14/17

Lady Cats get past Avinger, 51-48

01/14/17

Hawks soar past Bobcats, 78-36

01/13/17

Author to visit GS Library

01/16/2017
By Kelli Bryant GS Librarian
The Grand Saline Public LIbrary like to invite you all to the library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to welcome author  Author Roy Philp Jr.  Philip be at the library to discuss his book... + continue reading
State Capitol Highlights

01/11/2017
By Ed Sterling, TEXAS PRESS ASSOCIATION
Patrick applauds action preserving North Carolina’s ‘bathroom bill’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has applauded the North Carolina legislature’s refusal to repeal a law banning... + continue reading

Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/17

VZC Library closed through Jan. 3

12/25/16

Become a Friend of the Library

12/24/16

VZC Library releases holiday schedule

12/22/16

Courtesy photo
Donation

01/18/2017
Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial members Dan Maurieri, Ron Carroll and Cary Hilliard accepted a $2, 000 check from Laura Melton who represented the TVEC Charitable Foundation.  For more... + continue reading

Courtesy photo
30 years

12/23/2016
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van... + continue reading

Photos by Britne Hammons

Volunteers honored at VZC Library

12/20/16

12/08/16

Courtesy photo

Kirkpatrick speaks to UDC

12/07/16

Photos by Britne Hammons

Retirement

12/07/16

Courtesy photo From left to right, Lou Ann Everett, Max Callahan, Sandy Giles and Ann Russell.

Mathea Guild hosts trivia game

12/06/16

