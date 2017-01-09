Bodies recovered in Caddo Inlet after boat overturns A Quinlan man took his five-year-old son out early Monday morning at Lake Tawakoni for his first duck hunt. “At approximately 7:15 p.m... + continue reading
Latest News
The Fruitvale Lady Cats came painfully close to upending the visiting Hawkins Lady Hawks Jan. 3, suffering a tough 44-43 loss in their final tune-up before beginning district play against Avinger Jan. 6.... + continue reading
The Martins Mill Lady Mustangs added another impressive win to their resume Jan. 3, outscoring a talented Dallas Thunder in every quarter en route to a 62-41 win at home. Martins Mill, ranked 5th overall in... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
Edgewood enjoyed a pair of milestones following the Christmas break, taking first overall at the Quitman Tournament Dec. 28-30 before recognizing Coach Jay Jameson for recently reaching 600 wins prior to a district win over the rival Grand Saline Indians Jan. 3. The Bulldogs were not the only local team to make its way to Quitman for their... + continue reading
Corbett talks transparency, funding Dale Corbett took the oath of office Jan. 1, 2017, to become Van Zandt County’s new sheriff. Sheriff Corbett answered a few pressing questions as a way of providing transparency as he travels down the path of his first few weeks into office. Sheriff Corbett said that “being a sheriff is a big... + continue reading
Recently, I had the privilege of joining the Texas Game Wardens down in the Rio Grande Valley to join them in patrolling the border and Gulf of Mexico as well as learning about their extensive programs. For so long, the Texas Game Wardens have lived in the shadows while the public perceived them as focused mainly on fishing and hunting. However... + continue reading
This is the final installment of Rose’s Story. We at Van Zandt Newspapers hope you enjoyed this special article over the last three weeks. On March 30, 1945, the Red Army entered Austrian territory and captured Vienna on April 13, 1945. Although the Germans resisted the Soviet advances into eastern Austria, the Western... + continue reading
Students from Martins Mill ISD came to the Van Zandt County Courthouse to treat the courthouse staff and County Judge Don Kirkpatrick to Christmas carols. The students also made a few stops along the way at local restaurants and businesses to bring in Christmas cheer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van Zandt News or pick... + continue reading
Obituaries
01/05/2017
01/05/2017
01/05/2017
01/05/2017
01/05/2017
01/05/2017
01/05/2017
Sports
72
reads
1 today
The Fruitvale Lady Cats came painfully close to upending the visiting Hawkins Lady Hawks Jan. 3, suffering a tough 44-43 loss in their final tune-up before beginning district play against Avinger Jan... + continue reading
85
reads
0 today
The Edgewood Lady Dogs spent plenty of time on the court following the Christmas holiday, competing in four games at the Macy Chenevert Patriot Holiday Classic in Tyler Dec. 28-30 before resuming... + continue reading
Columns
1
reads
0 today
Happy New Year from the Van Zandt County Library. We welcome 2017 and all the exciting new things that come with it. Make your New Year's Resolution to spend more time at the library. Have you... + continue reading
2
reads
0 today
Happy New Year from the Van Zandt County Library. We welcome 2017 and all the exciting new things that come with it. Make your New Year's Resolution to spend more time at the library. Have you... + continue reading
Lifestyle
404
reads
1 today
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van... + continue reading
406
reads
1 today
The Friends of the Van Zandt County Library held a volunteer appreciation brunch Monday, Dec. 12. “The brunch is a small way to say thanks for all of the hard work and many hours that... + continue reading