First duck hunt fatal for father, 5-year-old son

Monday, January 9, 2017
News
Bodies recovered in Caddo Inlet after boat overturns A Quinlan man took his five-year-old son out early Monday morning at Lake Tawakoni for his first duck hunt. "At approximately 7:15 p.m...

House burns

Sunday, January 8, 2017
News
A house at FM 1504 at Hwy 80 was consumed by fire Jan. 2. The fire occurred around 3:20 p.m., with Edgewood, Wills Point and Fruitvale Fire departments responding. Both roads were closed for several...

Photos by Faith Caughron The swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected and re-elected Van Zandt County officials was held New Year’s Day (Sunday) in the country district courtroom. Among the 100-plus people in attendance included front row, left to right, Chris Martin, Dale Corbett, Robert Tisdale, Shirley Chisham, Karen Wilson, Teresa Drum and Scott Shinn. Back row, left to right, Tim West, Virgil Melton, Ronnie Daniel, Randy McDonald, Keith Pearson, Pat Jordan, Don Kirkpatrick, Jesse Ison and Brandon Brown.

Officials sworn in on New Year’s Day

Sunday, January 8, 2017
News
Around 100 people were in attendance in the Van Zandt County District Courtroom New Year's Day Jan. 1 as newly-elected and re-elected county officials participated in the 2017 Inauguration...

Photo by Tracy Erwin Edgewood freshman Tabitha Parker brings the ball up the court during play against the Grand Saline Lady Indians Jan. 3.

Lady Dogs play five games following Christmas

Saturday, January 7, 2017
Sports
The Edgewood Lady Dogs spent plenty of time on the court following the Christmas holiday, competing in four games at the Macy Chenevert Patriot Holiday Classic in Tyler Dec. 28-30 before resuming...

Bobby Bell and River Johnson take a ride in a helicopter after Johnson was located after being reported missing.

Lost boy found alive

Saturday, January 7, 2017
News
Edom firefighter saves the day It was a happy and joyful afternoon Jan. 4, as 2 ½ -year old River Johnson was found alive and well by Van Zandt County emergency personnel and State Troopers...

Latest News

Hawks narrowly clip Fruitvale, 44-43

01/07/2017
The Fruitvale Lady Cats came painfully close to upending the visiting Hawkins Lady Hawks Jan. 3, suffering a tough 44-43 loss in their final tune-up before beginning district play against Avinger Jan. 6.

Lady Mustangs run past Dallas Thunder

01/06/2017
The Martins Mill Lady Mustangs added another impressive win to their resume Jan. 3, outscoring a talented Dallas Thunder in every quarter en route to a 62-41 win at home. Martins Mill, ranked 5th overall in...

Photo by Tracy Erwin The Edgewood Bulldogs finished a perfect 5-0 at the Delbert Ballard Christmas Tournament in Quitman Dec. 28-30, winning first overall out of a field that included Big Sandy-Dallardsville, Campbell, Canton, Fruitvale, Hooks, Hooks, Quinlan Boles, Quinlan Ford, Quitman, Troup, Whitehouse and Wolfe City

Bulldogs enjoy banner week following holiday

01/06/2017
Edgewood enjoyed a pair of milestones following the Christmas break, taking first overall at the Quitman Tournament Dec. 28-30 before recognizing Coach Jay Jameson for recently reaching 600 wins prior to a district win over the rival Grand Saline Indians Jan. 3. The Bulldogs were not the only local team to make its way to Quitman for their...

VZC Sheriff Dale Corbett talked about funding and transparency during a interview Jan. 4.

A new sheriff in town

01/06/2017
By Britne Hammons News Editor
Corbett talks transparency, funding Dale Corbett took the oath of office Jan. 1, 2017, to become Van Zandt County's new sheriff. Sheriff Corbett answered a few pressing questions as a way of providing transparency as he travels down the path of his first few weeks into office. Sheriff Corbett said that "being a sheriff is a big...

Courtesy photos State Rep. Dan Flynn and the Texas Game Wardens n in Rio Grande Valley.

The Flynn Report: a special game warden edition

12/29/2016
By State Rep. Dan Flynn
Recently, I had the privilege of joining the Texas Game Wardens down in the Rio Grande Valley to join them in patrolling the border and Gulf of Mexico as well as learning about their extensive programs. For so long, the Texas Game Wardens have lived in the shadows while the public perceived them as focused mainly on fishing and hunting. However...

Rose Scott

‘I survived,’: A story about WWII, a young girl and sacrifice - Part 3

12/27/2016
By Ayla Rightenour Staff Writer
This is the final installment of Rose's Story. We at Van Zandt Newspapers hope you enjoyed this special article over the last three weeks. On March 30, 1945, the Red Army entered Austrian territory and captured  Vienna on April 13, 1945.  Although the Germans resisted the Soviet advances into eastern Austria, the Western...

Courtesy photos

MMISD Christmas Carolers

12/25/2016
Students from Martins Mill ISD came to the Van Zandt County Courthouse to treat the courthouse staff and County Judge Don Kirkpatrick to Christmas carols. The students also made a few stops along the way at local restaurants and businesses to bring in Christmas cheer.

Hawks narrowly clip Fruitvale, 44-43

01/07/2017
The Fruitvale Lady Cats came painfully close to upending the visiting Hawkins Lady Hawks Jan. 3, suffering a tough 44-43 loss in their final tune-up before beginning district play against Avinger Jan...

Lady Dogs play five games following Christmas

01/07/2017
The Edgewood Lady Dogs spent plenty of time on the court following the Christmas holiday, competing in four games at the Macy Chenevert Patriot Holiday Classic in Tyler Dec. 28-30 before resuming...

Photo by Tracy Erwin The Edgewood Bulldogs finished a perfect 5-0 at the Delbert Ballard Christmas Tournament in Quitman Dec. 28-30, winning first overall out of a field that included Big Sandy-Dallardsville, Campbell, Canton, Fruitvale, Hooks, Hooks, Quinlan Boles, Quinlan Ford, Quitman, Troup, Whitehouse and Wolfe City

Bulldogs enjoy banner week following holiday

01/06/17

Lady Mustangs run past Dallas Thunder

01/06/17

Mustangs headed west for Eula Tournament

12/25/16

Smith earns District 7-3A Superlative

12/24/16

Photo by Tracy Erwin The Canton Eagles and Edgewood Bulldogs could conceivably meet up for a third time this season in the week ahead, with both teams slated to appear at the Delbert Ballard Christmas Tournament in Quitman.

Trio to compete at Quitman Tournament

12/23/16

Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/2017
Happy New Year from the Van Zandt County Library. We welcome 2017 and all the exciting new things that come with it. Make your New Year's Resolution to spend more time at the library. Have you...
Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/2017
VZC Library closed through Jan. 3

12/25/16

Become a Friend of the Library

12/24/16

VZC Library releases holiday schedule

12/22/16

Hundreds come to see Santa at GS Library

12/21/16

Van enters into animal control agreement

12/15/16

Courtesy photo
30 years

12/23/2016
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer.

Photos by Britne Hammons
Volunteers honored at VZC Library

12/20/2016
The Friends of the Van Zandt County Library held a volunteer appreciation brunch Monday, Dec. 12.  "The brunch is a small way to say thanks for all of the hard work and many hours that...

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

12/08/16

Courtesy photo

Kirkpatrick speaks to UDC

12/07/16

Photos by Britne Hammons

Retirement

12/07/16

Courtesy photo From left to right, Lou Ann Everett, Max Callahan, Sandy Giles and Ann Russell.

Mathea Guild hosts trivia game

12/06/16

Courtesy photo Participating in the bake sale from left to right was Brenda Jones, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett and Diane Poole.

Bake sale successful for VZCHS

12/05/16

