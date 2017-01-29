The Edgewood Bulldogs continued their winning ways in district play last week, knocking off both Eustace and Quitman to move two steps closer to end of the regular season and the beginning of the 3A... + continue reading
Latest News
Fruitvale Junior High and High School Texas Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics Academies were selected to present at the 10th annual Dallas TSTEM Academy Jan. 19-21. Their presentation was... + continue reading
The Martins Mill Lady Mustangs put on another basketball clinic Jan. 24, limiting the Cumby offense at every turn to score a 69-19 victory over the Trojans. On a night when seven Martins Mill players scored... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
Elle Monus describes herself as a T-shirt and jeans type of girl while growing up, a member of the Peer Assistance and Leadership group at Canton High School and a daughter raised by a single father. But her life changed after she left Canton, and she became a fashion-forward trendsetter, who took New York City by storm and is now bringing... + continue reading
Twenty-four seconds to make four shots: a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half court shot. The potential payout of accomplishing the task: a new car and monetary prize totaling $35,000. As if the prospect of walking away with a potentially life changing prize was not enough, factor in the that the participant wasn’t aware of... + continue reading
Lakeside Baptist Church will host Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University seminar. The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and how to plan for long-term financial success. The course meets once a week where a different lesson is taught by Dave on DVD followed by... + continue reading
Grand Saline Independent School District hosted 38 teams for the second round for the North Texas Region’s First Lego League on Jan. 14. The region is one of the largest with over 400 teams in total, said school officials. During the competition, the students were asked to stick to the theme of “animal allies,” According... + continue reading
The Canton Eaglettes put themselves firmly control of their own fate in District 13-4A, upending rivals Van and Brownsboro over the past week to take sole position of first place. Canton and Van clashed for the first time this season Jan. 13, each looking to tighten their grip as one of the four playoff qualifiers that will come out of District... + continue reading
Obituaries
01/26/2017
01/26/2017
01/26/2017
01/26/2017
01/26/2017
01/26/2017
01/26/2017
Sports
5
reads
3 today
The Edgewood Bulldogs continued their winning ways in district play last week, knocking off both Eustace and Quitman to move two steps closer to end of the regular season and the beginning of the 3A... + continue reading
52
reads
2 today
The coaches and players in the Grand Saline athletic program participated in more than just a simple basketball game Jan. 20, hosting a ceremony to honor the work and sacrifice of first responders... + continue reading
Columns
274
reads
1 today
The Grand Saline Public LIbrary like to invite you all to the library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to welcome author Author Roy Philp Jr. Philip be at the library to discuss his book... + continue reading
369
reads
2 today
Patrick applauds action preserving North Carolina’s ‘bathroom bill’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has applauded the North Carolina legislature’s refusal to repeal a law banning... + continue reading
Lifestyle
276
reads
1 today
Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial members Dan Maurieri, Ron Carroll and Cary Hilliard accepted a $2, 000 check from Laura Melton who represented the TVEC Charitable Foundation. For more... + continue reading
763
reads
2 today
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer. For more stories like this one, subscribe to the Van... + continue reading