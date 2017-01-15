Photo by Ayla Rightenour Senior post Caitlyn Amaya narrowly missed out on double-double in Grand Saline’s 56-39 win over Quitman, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Lady Indians

Sunday, January 15, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Sports
The Grand Saline Lady Indians overcame a tough shooting night against Eustace Jan. 10, connecting on just 17/62 field goal attempts in recording a 56-39 win over Quitman.

Pam Pearson

Pearson discusses impact of Senate Bill 2

Sunday, January 15, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
The Council of Van Zandt County Communities met Jan. 10 at The Bunker in Canton with a large crowd of people from Van Zandt County and beyond attending. VISIONS President Lisa Morrison introduced...

Indians drop two in district play

Saturday, January 14, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
Sports
The Grand Saline Indians took to the court twice in District 12-3A play during the past week, hosting a district game against Eustace and traveling to Quitman. The Indians finished 0-2 on the week,...

Dan Flynn

State Rep. Flynn ‘excited’ about legislative session

Friday, January 13, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Jan. 10 marked the beginning of the 85th legislative session for the Texas Legislature and State Representative Dan Flynn said he would continue to push for legislation that would embody faith...

Courtesy photo Nathan and Corey Saunders

First duck hunt fatal for father, 5-year-old son

Monday, January 9, 2017
Posted by Vanzandt1
News
Bodies recovered in Caddo Inlet after boat overturns A Quinlan man took his five-year-old son out early Monday morning at Lake Tawakoni for his first duck hunt. "At approximately 7:15 p.m...

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Senior post Caitlyn Amaya narrowly missed out on double-double in Grand Saline’s 56-39 win over Quitman, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Pam Pearson

Dan Flynn

Courtesy photo Nathan and Corey Saunders

County Blotter

01/15/2017
The Van Zandt Co. Sheriff's Deptartment reported the following arrests from Jan. 3-10, 2017. Leon Bircher Sr., 67, Winona, was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole, and on a Dallas Co....

Lady Cats get past Avinger, 51-48

01/14/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Fruitvale Lady Cats opened District 24-1A play at home Jan. 6 with a game against the Avinger Lady Indians. Led by a combined 30 points from Amy Anderson and Emily Driskill, Fruitvale came away with a 51-...

Home Page

Photo by Faith Caughron

House burns

01/08/2017
A house at FM 1504 at Hwy 80 was consumed by fire Jan. 2. The fire occurred around 3:20 p.m., with Edgewood, Wills Point and Fruitvale Fire departments responding. Both roads were closed for several hours because the fire hoses had to stretch across the roadways. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was hurt in the fire

Photos by Faith Caughron The swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected and re-elected Van Zandt County officials was held New Year’s Day (Sunday) in the country district courtroom. Among the 100-plus people in attendance included front row, left to right, Chris Martin, Dale Corbett, Robert Tisdale, Shirley Chisham, Karen Wilson, Teresa Drum and Scott Shinn. Back row, left to right, Tim West, Virgil Melton, Ronnie Daniel, Randy McDonald, Keith Pearson, Pat Jordan, Don Kirkpatrick, Jesse Ison and Brandon Brown.

Officials sworn in on New Year’s Day

01/08/2017
Around 100 people were in attendance in the Van Zandt County District Courtroom New Year's Day Jan. 1 as newly-elected and re-elected county officials participated in the 2017 Inauguration Ceremony for county officials. The ceremony opened with a welcome by County Judge Don Kirkpatrick followed by an opening prayer from newly-elected VZC...

Photo by Tracy Erwin Edgewood freshman Tabitha Parker brings the ball up the court during play against the Grand Saline Lady Indians Jan. 3.

Lady Dogs play five games following Christmas

01/07/2017
The Edgewood Lady Dogs spent plenty of time on the court following the Christmas holiday, competing in four games at the Macy Chenevert Patriot Holiday Classic in Tyler Dec. 28-30 before resuming district play against Grand Saline Jan. 3. Edgewood finished those five games with a 2-3 record overall, including going 2-2 in their post-holiday...

Bobby Bell and River Johnson take a ride in a helicopter after Johnson was located after being reported missing.

Lost boy found alive

01/07/2017
By Britne Hammons News Editor
Edom firefighter saves the day It was a happy and joyful afternoon Jan. 4, as 2 ½ -year old River Johnson was found alive and well by Van Zandt County emergency personnel and State Troopers after he was reported missing. The county waited with bated breaths to hear the outcome of the young boy, hoping for the best news possible.

Photo by Tracy Erwin The Edgewood Bulldogs finished a perfect 5-0 at the Delbert Ballard Christmas Tournament in Quitman Dec. 28-30, winning first overall out of a field that included Big Sandy-Dallardsville, Campbell, Canton, Fruitvale, Hooks, Hooks, Quinlan Boles, Quinlan Ford, Quitman, Troup, Whitehouse and Wolfe City

Bulldogs enjoy banner week following holiday

01/06/2017
Edgewood enjoyed a pair of milestones following the Christmas break, taking first overall at the Quitman Tournament Dec. 28-30 before recognizing Coach Jay Jameson for recently reaching 600 wins prior to a district win over the rival Grand Saline Indians Jan. 3. The Bulldogs were not the only local team to make its way to Quitman for their...

Photo by Ayla Rightenour Senior post Caitlyn Amaya narrowly missed out on double-double in Grand Saline’s 56-39 win over Quitman, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Lady Indians

01/15/2017
By David Kapitan Sports Editor
The Grand Saline Lady Indians overcame a tough shooting night against Eustace Jan. 10, connecting on just 17/62 field goal attempts in recording a 56-39 win over Quitman.
Indians drop two in district play

01/14/2017
By Ayla Rightenour Sports Correspondent
The Grand Saline Indians took to the court twice in District 12-3A play during the past week, hosting a district game against Eustace and traveling to Quitman. The Indians finished 0-2 on the week,...

Lady Cats get past Avinger, 51-48

01/14/17

Hawks soar past Bobcats, 78-36

01/13/17

Cabela's King Kat Tournament Trail announced

01/13/17

Lady Mustangs continue district dominance

01/12/17

Hawks narrowly clip Fruitvale, 44-43

01/07/17

State Capitol Highlights

01/11/2017
By Ed Sterling, TEXAS PRESS ASSOCIATION
Patrick applauds action preserving North Carolina's 'bathroom bill' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has applauded the North Carolina legislature's refusal to repeal a law banning...
Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/2017
Happy New Year from the Van Zandt County Library. We welcome 2017 and all the exciting new things that come with it. Make your New Year's Resolution to spend more time at the library. Have you...

Start 2017 with a trip to the VZC Library

01/09/17

VZC Library closed through Jan. 3

12/25/16

Become a Friend of the Library

12/24/16

VZC Library releases holiday schedule

12/22/16

Hundreds come to see Santa at GS Library

12/21/16

Courtesy photo
30 years

12/23/2016
Denice Meredith was honored at the December meeting of the South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department for her 30 years of service as treasurer.

Photos by Britne Hammons
Volunteers honored at VZC Library

12/20/2016
The Friends of the Van Zandt County Library held a volunteer appreciation brunch Monday, Dec. 12. "The brunch is a small way to say thanks for all of the hard work and many hours that...

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

State Farm grants $5K to Grand Saline

12/08/16

Courtesy photo

Kirkpatrick speaks to UDC

12/07/16

Photos by Britne Hammons

Retirement

12/07/16

Courtesy photo From left to right, Lou Ann Everett, Max Callahan, Sandy Giles and Ann Russell.

Mathea Guild hosts trivia game

12/06/16

Courtesy photo Participating in the bake sale from left to right was Brenda Jones, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett and Diane Poole.

Bake sale successful for VZCHS

12/05/16

