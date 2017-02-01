Last week, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick named Senator Bob Hall, Vice Chairman of Transportation. Senator Hall was also appointed to serve on education, agriculture, water and rural... + continue reading
Roy Philp Jr., author of “The Hoot Owl Man,” was the guest speaker Jan. 19 at the Grand Saline Public Library Set in East Texas, the book tells the story of David and his son, Matthew, who... + continue reading
Grand Saline will host their second annual Buzzard Fest Feb. 11. Live entertainment, vendors, contests along with other family fun events are planned for the festival. Special attractions such as the... + continue reading
On Saturday Feb.11, 2-Acre Lake, behind the Walmart Super Center by Mill Creek Lake, in Canton will be the site of a Kids’ Trout Fishing Day. The event, which is sponsored by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the City of Canton, local merchants, civic organizations, and many individual contributors, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Soft... + continue reading
Elle Monus describes herself as a T-shirt and jeans type of girl while growing up, a member of the Peer Assistance and Leadership group at Canton High School and a daughter raised by a single father. But her life changed after she left Canton, and she became a fashion-forward trendsetter, who took New York City by storm and is now bringing... + continue reading
Twenty-four seconds to make four shots: a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half court shot. The potential payout of accomplishing the task: a new car and monetary prize totaling $35,000. As if the prospect of walking away with a potentially life changing prize was not enough, factor in the that the participant wasn’t aware of... + continue reading
Lakeside Baptist Church will host Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University seminar. The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and how to plan for long-term financial success. The course meets once a week where a different lesson is taught by Dave on DVD followed by... + continue reading
Grand Saline Independent School District hosted 38 teams for the second round for the North Texas Region’s First Lego League on Jan. 14. The region is one of the largest with over 400 teams in total, said school officials. During the competition, the students were asked to stick to the theme of “animal allies,” According... + continue reading
The Edgewood Bulldogs continued their winning ways in district play last week, knocking off both Eustace and Quitman to move two steps closer to end of the regular season and the beginning of the 3A... + continue reading
The coaches and players in the Grand Saline athletic program participated in more than just a simple basketball game Jan. 20, hosting a ceremony to honor the work and sacrifice of first responders... + continue reading
Texas House Bill 2804 has become a hot topic for educators and politicians alike in recent weeks, with superintendents and educational leaders around the state voicing their frustrations since the... + continue reading
The Grand Saline Public LIbrary like to invite you all to the library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to welcome author Author Roy Philp Jr. Philip be at the library to discuss his book... + continue reading
U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling’s Regional Director, Phillip Smith, recently presented medals and a flag flown over the Capitol to the family of deceased World War II Army Veteran,... + continue reading