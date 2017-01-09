Photos by Faith Caughron The swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected and re-elected Van Zandt County officials was held New Year’s Day (Sunday) in the country district courtroom. Among the 100-plus people in attendance included front row, left to right, Chris Martin, Dale Corbett, Robert Tisdale, Shirley Chisham, Karen Wilson, Teresa Drum and Scott Shinn. Back row, left to right, Tim West, Virgil Melton, Ronnie Daniel, Randy McDonald, Keith Pearson, Pat Jordan, Don Kirkpatrick, Jesse Ison and Brandon Brown.